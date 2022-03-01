Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $241.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.90 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 35.74%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Sotera Health updated its FY22 guidance to $0.93-0.99 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $0.930-$0.990 EPS.

Sotera Health stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.69. 18,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,578. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.27 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.52. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day moving average is $23.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 852.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 481,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,659,000 after purchasing an additional 430,628 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 472,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,121,000 after purchasing an additional 279,373 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,356,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,937,000 after purchasing an additional 156,954 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 63,674 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 569,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,407,000 after purchasing an additional 46,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

