Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Shares Gap Down to $21.87

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.87, but opened at $20.93. Sotera Health shares last traded at $21.58, with a volume of 6,892 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.27 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotera Health Company Profile (NYSE:SHC)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

