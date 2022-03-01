Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.930-$0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Sotera Health also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.93-0.99 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of SHC stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,578. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 182.27 and a beta of 0.45.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Sotera Health by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Sotera Health by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sotera Health by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Sotera Health by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

