S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up approximately 3.0% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cullinan Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of S&P Global worth $59,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 105.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,886,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,394,000 after purchasing an additional 967,581 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 357.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,513,000 after purchasing an additional 571,161 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,824,118,000 after purchasing an additional 451,827 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 173.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 637,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,952,000 after purchasing an additional 404,400 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,856,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,583,005,000 after purchasing an additional 294,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $494.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $478.75.

SPGI traded up $12.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $388.54. 122,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,309. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $325.50 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $422.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $440.88. The company has a market capitalization of $93.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

