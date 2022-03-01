Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.66. Spark Networks shares last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 11,381 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 24th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $782,000.
About Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)
Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spark Networks (LOV)
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.