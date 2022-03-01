Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.66. Spark Networks shares last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 11,381 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

In related news, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Colleen B. Brown purchased 12,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $43,169.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 34,000 shares of company stock worth $116,416 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $782,000.

About Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

