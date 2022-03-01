SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) is McAdam LLC’s 9th Largest Position

McAdam LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,006 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. McAdam LLC owned 1.41% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $21,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $648,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,764,000 after buying an additional 10,392 shares during the last quarter.

MDYV traded down $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,252. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.25. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.77 and a 12 month high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

