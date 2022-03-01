SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Sold by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,740 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. McAdam LLC owned approximately 1.59% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $28,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDYG. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 146.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 168,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,766,000 after purchasing an additional 100,211 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 813,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,548,000 after acquiring an additional 77,039 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 686,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,911,000 after acquiring an additional 53,668 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 188.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 32,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,410,000.

MDYG traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.12. The company had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,841. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.93 and a twelve month high of $84.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.03.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

