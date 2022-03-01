SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 51,239 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 666,020 shares.The stock last traded at $123.41 and had previously closed at $125.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,991,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,564,000 after purchasing an additional 138,222 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,186,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,629,000 after purchasing an additional 193,191 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,544,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,524,000 after purchasing an additional 116,024 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,397,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,587,000 after purchasing an additional 102,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,988,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,699,000 after purchasing an additional 27,885 shares during the last quarter.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

