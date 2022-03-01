Spectrecoin (XSPEC) 1-Day Volume Tops $6,042.00

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular exchanges. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.95 or 0.00197356 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000995 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00025935 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00023494 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.76 or 0.00346715 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

