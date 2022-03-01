Spectrum Trading Up 11.8% Over Last Week (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. In the last week, Spectrum has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $15,139.97 and $3,787.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrum coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.62 or 0.00255609 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00013533 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001380 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000477 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

