Spence Asset Management Has $38.04 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Spence Asset Management lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,525 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 9.4% of Spence Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $38,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMS Capital Management raised its position in shares of Visa by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 10,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 102,057 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $22,117,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Visa by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 176,782 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $38,311,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE:V traded down $3.28 on Tuesday, reaching $212.84. 78,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,172,887. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.38. The firm has a market cap of $407.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,396 shares of company stock worth $6,238,755 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.