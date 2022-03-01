Spence Asset Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Spence Asset Management decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.1% of Spence Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 42.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $347.57. 1,610,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,439,719. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $297.45 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $367.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

