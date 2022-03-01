Spence Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Spence Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for 0.5% of Spence Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IHI. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA IHI traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.44. The stock had a trading volume of 47,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,715. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.15. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $52.44 and a 1 year high of $67.29.
