Spence Asset Management Sells 12,465 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Spence Asset Management decreased its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,465 shares during the quarter. MongoDB comprises approximately 4.0% of Spence Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $16,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 54.2% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 44.4% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the third quarter worth about $63,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MongoDB alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.19, for a total transaction of $2,760,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.11, for a total transaction of $13,933,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,864 shares of company stock worth $78,398,007 in the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MongoDB stock traded up $9.36 on Tuesday, hitting $391.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,944. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.01 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $430.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $464.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.76 and a beta of 0.80.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Tigress Financial started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.94.

MongoDB Company Profile (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.