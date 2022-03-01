Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target Raised to €63.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €62.00 ($69.66) to €63.00 ($70.79) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SNMSF. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spin Master presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMSF traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.69. 250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,557. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.82. Spin Master has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

