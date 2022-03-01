SPINDLE (SPD) Market Capitalization Achieves $558,462.08

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 1st. One SPINDLE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $558,462.08 and approximately $5,517.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded up 10.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,834.30 or 0.99952593 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00070814 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.49 or 0.00226857 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00012114 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.40 or 0.00139998 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.76 or 0.00284494 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003579 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00028523 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

