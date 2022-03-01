Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Shares Down 8.6%

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) shares fell 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $45.60 and last traded at $45.68. 69,921 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,954,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.

Several brokerages have commented on SPR. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.85.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.19). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 68.59%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,611,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,278,000 after purchasing an additional 279,194 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 696,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

