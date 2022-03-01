Splintershards (SPS) Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 1st. Splintershards has a total market capitalization of $65.14 million and $1.26 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Splintershards has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. One Splintershards coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Coin98 (C98) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003475 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006992 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded up 299.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000030 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Splintershards Coin Profile

Splintershards is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 524,583,332 coins and its circulating supply is 457,458,238 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

