Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,800 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,642,000. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,790 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,729 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SPLK traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $118.99. The stock had a trading volume of 19,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.45 and a 12-month high of $176.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.87. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.23.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Splunk from $203.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Splunk in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.30.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $97,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

