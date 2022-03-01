SQI Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.14

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and traded as low as $0.14. SQI Diagnostics shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 1,500 shares.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.14.
SQI Diagnostics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SQIDF)
