Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 31,158 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,064 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,158 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.05% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 486.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 61,004 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 33,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $183,762.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

TDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telephone and Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.08. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $26.51.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.31%.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

