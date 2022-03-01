Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 782 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in MSCI by 12.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,145,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MSCI by 26.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,671,000 after buying an additional 55,624 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in MSCI during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 70.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in MSCI by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 784,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,247,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $639.67.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total transaction of $1,498,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI opened at $501.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $547.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $602.38. The firm has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 57.67 and a beta of 1.01. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $400.01 and a twelve month high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.10 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 47.82%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

