Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 59.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 93.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 178.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $47.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.91. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.74. The company has a current ratio of 18.82, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 59.38% and a return on equity of 10.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.59%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $203,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile (Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.