Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stake in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Freedom were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Freedom by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Freedom by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Freedom by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Freedom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,896,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Freedom by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 23,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freedom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRHC opened at $61.46 on Tuesday. Freedom Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $42.03 and a 52-week high of $72.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.30.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). Freedom had a return on equity of 82.57% and a net margin of 50.76%. The company had revenue of $145.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.42 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freedom Holding Corp. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

