Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 11,748 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,748 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.13% of QuinStreet worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 32.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,308,000 after purchasing an additional 122,692 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,711 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 5.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 6.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 4.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,155,000 after buying an additional 19,138 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QNST stock opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.21. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $24.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.75 and a beta of 0.80.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $125.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.17 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 2.12%. QuinStreet’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 9,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $100,293.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

QuinStreet Profile (Get Rating)

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.