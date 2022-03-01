Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 22,093 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,259 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,093 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.10% of Primoris Services worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 3,919.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 10.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 64.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 3.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 671,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,758,000 after buying an additional 22,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,025,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,235,000 after buying an additional 28,540 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRIM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $26.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Primoris Services Co. has a 52-week low of $21.47 and a 52-week high of $41.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $884.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Primoris Services Profile (Get Rating)

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

