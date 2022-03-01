Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 33,948 Shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,948 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.23% of Marcus worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Marcus in the third quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Hill Winds Capital LP raised its position in Marcus by 20.0% in the third quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Marcus by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 783,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,609,000 after acquiring an additional 41,527 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Marcus in the second quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Marcus by 26.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 394,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after acquiring an additional 82,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Marcus in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marcus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of MCS stock opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $571.22 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.76. The Marcus Co. has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $24.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Marcus Company Profile

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

