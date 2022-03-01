Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 8,771 Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) by 98.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,771 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Citi Trends worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTRN. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Citi Trends during the third quarter worth approximately $12,549,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Citi Trends by 6,339.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 159,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,637,000 after buying an additional 157,031 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Citi Trends by 32.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 470,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,293,000 after buying an additional 115,690 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Citi Trends by 102.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 194,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,186,000 after buying an additional 98,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Citi Trends by 208.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 96,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after buying an additional 65,304 shares during the last quarter.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $37.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.14 million, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.06. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.08 and a 1 year high of $111.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.64.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.58. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $227.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David N. Makuen bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.22 per share, with a total value of $80,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Duane Seipel bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.71 per share, with a total value of $37,355.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,350 shares of company stock valued at $233,444 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTRN shares. TheStreet downgraded Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Citi Trends from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.25.

Citi Trends Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.