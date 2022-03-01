Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 3,402 NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NewMarket by 160.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in NewMarket during the third quarter worth about $89,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in NewMarket by 196.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in NewMarket by 84.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in NewMarket during the third quarter worth about $228,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEU opened at $317.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $332.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.23. NewMarket Co. has a 1 year low of $296.05 and a 1 year high of $405.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 47.78%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.

