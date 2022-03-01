Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 108.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 845.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 79.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 30.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADS stock opened at $67.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.19. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $61.77 and a 1-year high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($1.36). Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 43.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.24%.

ADS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.86.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

