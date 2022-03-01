Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stock Holdings in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,618 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.16% of i3 Verticals worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 177.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 111.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 13.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 11.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. 61.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IIIV opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.24 million, a PE ratio of -85.16, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.56.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other i3 Verticals news, CEO Gregory S. Daily bought 53,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.68 per share, with a total value of $996,951.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.90.

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

