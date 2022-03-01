Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stock Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 219.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,594 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 111.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,577,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,704,000 after acquiring an additional 831,380 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 38.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,882,000 after buying an additional 780,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 19.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,142,000 after acquiring an additional 447,879 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 200.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 642,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,170,000 after acquiring an additional 428,973 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in National Instruments during the third quarter worth about $12,459,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on NATI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

National Instruments stock opened at $40.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.33. National Instruments Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.09.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). National Instruments had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $420.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. National Instruments’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 169.70%.

In related news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $57,788.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $106,518.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,171 shares of company stock worth $249,555 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

