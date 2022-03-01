Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stock Holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,094 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.13% of TransMedics Group worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 30.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 28.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $79.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.43.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.71. The company has a market capitalization of $514.26 million, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.71. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a negative net margin of 134.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

