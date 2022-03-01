Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 163.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,846 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 116.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 43.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

INVH opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.43 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 84.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.14 and its 200 day moving average is $41.20.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $520.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.34 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.56%.

In other Invitation Homes news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $980,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on INVH shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.77.

Invitation Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.