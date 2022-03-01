Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,718 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YNDX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,220,000 after acquiring an additional 17,015 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 280,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,856,000 after acquiring an additional 49,668 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,989 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yandex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Yandex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $760,000. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on YNDX shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yandex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

YNDX opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Yandex has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $87.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

