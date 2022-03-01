Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) by 325.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,692 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BB. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackBerry by 204.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in BlackBerry by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

BB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

BB opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. BlackBerry Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.47.

In other news, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $37,754.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $57,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,111 shares of company stock worth $167,397 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

