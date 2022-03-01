Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 85.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. 6 Meridian grew its stake in Penumbra by 4.6% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Penumbra by 48.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Penumbra by 0.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Penumbra by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Penumbra by 1.2% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total value of $432,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.95, for a total value of $3,609,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,094 shares of company stock worth $8,657,327 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

PEN opened at $221.74 on Tuesday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.62 and a 52-week high of $320.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 1,478.37 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.37.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $204.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.29 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 3.57%. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEN. Truist Financial cut their price target on Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $272.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.11.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

