Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $1.25 Million in Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 204,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.32% of Destination XL Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the third quarter worth approximately $682,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Destination XL Group in the third quarter valued at $680,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Destination XL Group in the third quarter valued at $1,268,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Destination XL Group in the third quarter valued at $1,541,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Destination XL Group in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

Shares of Destination XL Group stock opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.05. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The stock has a market cap of $261.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, CAO John F. Cooney sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ivy Ross sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $66,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $336,800. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

About Destination XL Group (Get Rating)

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.