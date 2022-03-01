Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $1.26 Million in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,582 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,531,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,769,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,855,000 after buying an additional 153,882 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 668,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,023,000 after buying an additional 24,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LSXMK. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $50.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.41 and a beta of 1.23. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $56.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

