Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HTHT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Huazhu Group by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 76.6% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 96.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HTHT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huazhu Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.62.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $41.36 on Tuesday. Huazhu Group Limited has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $61.85. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.23.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

