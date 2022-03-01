Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 94,288 Shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) by 353.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,288 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.19% of Vuzix worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Vuzix during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vuzix during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Vuzix during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Vuzix by 146.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vuzix during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Dawson James began coverage on Vuzix in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

VUZI opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. Vuzix Co. has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $360.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89.

In other news, Director Raj Rajgopal purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $25,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

