Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Cable One by 10.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cable One during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,879,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 19.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cable One by 9.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,063,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One during the third quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

CABO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their target price on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,041.86.

CABO stock opened at $1,432.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,581.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,761.06. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,375.63 and a fifty-two week high of $2,136.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.59.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.09 by ($1.55). Cable One had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 53.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

In other news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total transaction of $130,583.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

