Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Position in Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.09% of Couchbase at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $531,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth $323,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth $1,149,000. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BASE opened at $21.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.36. Couchbase Inc has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $52.26.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.42 million. Couchbase’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.84) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Couchbase Inc will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BASE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Couchbase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.88.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

