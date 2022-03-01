Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 72,079 Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 72,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Embraer by 40.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,427,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,290 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Embraer in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,494,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Embraer by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,090,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,541,000 after buying an additional 669,946 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Embraer by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,304,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,753,000 after buying an additional 668,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Embraer by 266.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 906,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after purchasing an additional 658,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ERJ shares. Morgan Stanley raised Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Embraer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

ERJ opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.64. Embraer S.A. has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.21, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

