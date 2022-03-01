Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 11,253 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,719 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,253 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 9.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Popular during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $91.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.04. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.80 and a 12 month high of $99.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.58.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Popular had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.72%.

BPOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

