Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 36,495 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,495 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.15% of SpartanNash worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 158.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 96,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 58,880 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in SpartanNash during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,454,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in SpartanNash by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc increased its position in SpartanNash by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 214,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 50,726 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter worth about $578,000. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Shares of SPTN opened at $28.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.72. SpartanNash has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $28.47.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 0.83%. SpartanNash’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

About SpartanNash (Get Rating)

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.