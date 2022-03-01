Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 7,753 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,753 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rivulet Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 36.4% during the third quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,196,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,826,000 after purchasing an additional 319,550 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 16.6% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 942,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,432,000 after buying an additional 134,027 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in AptarGroup by 138.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 224,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,554,000 after purchasing an additional 130,043 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,426,000 after buying an additional 77,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 301,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,963,000 after buying an additional 73,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

ATR opened at $121.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.68. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.37 and a twelve month high of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.38.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

ATR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $128,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of drug delivery and consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

