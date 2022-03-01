Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $1.27 Million Position in Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Xponential Fitness as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000.

XPOF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.94.

XPOF stock opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16. Xponential Fitness Inc has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $24.73.

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

