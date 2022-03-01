Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $1.29 Million Position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 113,832 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AG. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 11.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,046 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

AG opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 74.93 and a beta of 0.91. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $18.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

