Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stock Position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,575 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Dine Brands Global worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $83.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 2.06. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a one year low of $61.38 and a one year high of $100.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

